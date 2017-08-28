Disturbing details after Bradenton man says ‘demon’ inside killed girlfriend, son

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published: Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released new details Monday behind the horrific deaths of an 18-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son.

Larry Bernard Williams, 20, was charged with murder for the deaths of his girlfriend Diamond Shelman and son Jeremiah Shelman at the Avalon Square Apartments on 14th Street West in Bradenton.

Officials said on Sunday morning Williams stabbed Diamond and then slit her throat. He then spread gasoline around the apartment and set it on fire.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Shelman died from her injuries and Jeremiah died from smoke inhalation.

A firefighter happened to spot the smoke on his way to work. The firefighter also spotted a car driving from the scene which matched the description of a car owned by Williams.

He was arrested at his home without incident.

Williams later admitted to the crimes and said, “The demon that takes him over” stabbed Shelman and burned her apartment.

He has been charged with murder and will have a first appearance Monday afternoon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s