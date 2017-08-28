Deputies investigate death at St. Pete business

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the Roll-A-Way Shutters business in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Deputies were called to the scene on Oak Street Northeast around 8:20 a.m. Monday.
The sheriff’s office is now conducting a death investigation, but is not releasing any other details at this time.
