Deputies investigate death at St. Pete business

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at the Roll-A-Way Shutters business in unincorporated St. Petersburg.

Deputies were called to the scene on Oak Street Northeast around 8:20 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office is now conducting a death investigation, but is not releasing any other details at this time.

