Deputies find man dead, wheelchair tipped over in flooded Manatee County roadway

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old in Manatee County was pronounced dead after being found face down in a flooded roadway.

Deputies and EMS responded to 44th Ct. East on Sunday night and found the 61-year-old man face down in the roadway, which was about six inches underwater. First responders also found the man’s wheelchair tipped over in the roadway.

Crews tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, but deputies say there are no signs of foul play.

