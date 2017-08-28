Better Call Behnken: 1936 insurance policy meant more than it’s worth

TAMPA (WFLA) – Richard Armentrout spent four months, trying to confirm the life insurance policy his mother bought for him when he was a baby – in 1936. He gave up in frustration.

“It’s not the money,” Armentrout said. “It’s just the idea that, believe it or not, she had do without in 1936 for a quarter a week.”

Armentrout’s mother faithfully paid 25 cents a week until the policy was paid off. She passed away recently at 97. Last year, she gave Armentrout the policy she kept for him all of these years.

Now he’s ready to make his own funeral pre-arrangements. But confirming this policy from 1936 proved to be a big headache. The policy was purchased from Monumental Life Insurance Company, which was bought out by Transamerica Insurance.

Armentrout says he would talk to representatives and they would promise to call him back but never did. And when he called back, the representative often was no longer available, like they never worked there.

“I told my wife, “I give up. I’ve had it. I can’t go through this anymore. I’m going to call 8 On Your Side and forget about it,” Armentrout said.

So he reached out to 8 On Your Side’s Better Call Behnken. A spokesperson for Transamerica looked into the situation and promised to have someone with the company call Armentrout to resolve the situation.

Within a week, Armentrout had the answers he was looking for. His policy is worth $903. The company vowed to send him updated paperwork he can use when making his pre-arrangements.

