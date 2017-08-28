4 people pulled from flooded cars in Apollo Beach

By Published:
Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters had to save four people from flooded vehicles in Apollo Beach on Monday night.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the drivers were stranded on Golf and Sea Boulevard. They were then rescued and brought to Miller Mac Road and US-41 to meet with their family members.

Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Thankfully no one was injured, and no homes have been affected by the flooding.

Hillsborough County is making sandbag materials available to residents until midnight on Monday. For more information on where to get them, click here.

Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

