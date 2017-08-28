4 people pulled from flooded cars in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County firefighters had to save four people from flooded vehicles in Apollo Beach on Monday night.
According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the drivers were stranded on Golf and Sea Boulevard. They were then rescued and brought to Miller Mac Road and US-41 to meet with their family members.
Thankfully no one was injured, and no homes have been affected by the flooding.
Hillsborough County is making sandbag materials available to residents until midnight on Monday. For more information on where to get them, click here.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dad arrested after girlfriend, child found dead in Bradenton apartment fire
- Severe storms and tornado leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County
- Cops: Man fatally stabs girlfriend’s lover, leaves body on Pasco road
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- Woman says she was fired over her heavy periods
- VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey