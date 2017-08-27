Woman and child found dead in Bradenton apartment fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Death and arson investigations are underway in Manatee County after a woman and an infant were found dead inside an apartment that was on fire.

The sheriff’s office says a firefighter was on his way to work when he saw flames coming from a downstairs apartment at the Avalon Square Apartments on 14th Street West in Bradenton.

The Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded for assistance and found the woman and baby boy dead inside the apartment.

According to investigators, the woman had trauma to her body that was not consistent with fire-related injuries.

The deaths and the fire are under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011.

