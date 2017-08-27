VIDEOS: Campground community uses kayaks to save taxidermy, other memorabilia from flooding in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — When flooding hit part of Manatee County on Sunday, a group of full-time residents at a campground came together to help the owners save their belongings.

Lisa Rydzinski and her husband Mike live at the Linger Lodge Restaurant & Campground in Bradenton year-round. When severe storms hit the area on Sunday, the Rydzinskis were just two of the residents who stepped in to help the owners.

Lisa says the owners were storing everything from the restaurant, including taxidermy and other memorabilia, in their own garage while the restaurant was being remodeled. When the water started to rise, the full-time residents acted quickly to help save the items from the garage.

In several videos sent to News Channel 8, residents can be seen hauling taxidermy and other items safely through the water using kayaks.

Even though the water is still rising, Lisa says they were able to save quite a bit. Some of the items saved by the residents include taxidermy of a peacock, a chicken and snakes.

She also says the owners have stayed at the site to help out, and even brought refreshments to all of the men who were out kayaking.

