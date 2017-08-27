VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TX (WFLA) – A Houston taxi driver picked up an unusual passenger as Hurricane Harvey battered Texas on Friday night.

When William Bruso got out of his car to take video of the storm on Friday, he says a hawk swooped into the vehicle and hunkered down in the passenger seat.

Bruso said he tried to get the bird out of the car, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

He recorded several videos of the bird in the car and in Bruso’s home, which he posted on YouTube.

He told NBC he’s been feeding the bird, who he calls “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey.”

