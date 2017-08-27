VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TX (WFLA) – A Houston taxi driver picked up an unusual passenger as Hurricane Harvey battered Texas on Friday night.
When William Bruso got out of his car to take video of the storm on Friday, he says a hawk swooped into the vehicle and hunkered down in the passenger seat.
Bruso said he tried to get the bird out of the car, but his efforts were unsuccessful.
-
RELATED: At least 1 dead as Hurricane Harvey drenches Texas
-
RELATED: Good Samaritans rescue woman, dogs from Harvey flooding
-
RELATED: Dog stocks up on food to prepare for Harvey
He recorded several videos of the bird in the car and in Bruso’s home, which he posted on YouTube.
He told NBC he’s been feeding the bird, who he calls “Sgt. Hurricane Harvey.”
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pinellas Co. School Resource Deputy fired for improper conduct with child with autism
- Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs
- 2 men arrested for robbery, savage assault on Ybor City restaurant worker
- Hillsborough Co. Confederate monument cost high due to 20 pieces involved
- 2-year-old dies after getting neck stuck in car window
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 25-27
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES