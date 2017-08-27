USF police investigating robbery on Tampa campus

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on the University of South Florida Tampa Campus on Saturday night.

USF police say the robbery by sudden snatching happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. near the Interdisciplinary Science Building.

The victim was not injured and was able to give investigators a description of the suspect.

He is described as a black male approximately 30 to 40 years old with a medium build. He has short hair and a goatee, and was wearing “washed out” jean shorts, a teal polo shirt and white shoes at the time.

Police say he left towards USF parking lot 8A.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USF Police Department at (813) 974-2628.

Meanwhile, police are asking students to remember these safety tips:

  • Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings
  • Notify police of anyone or anything that looks out of place
  • Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911
  • Use the USF SAFE Team safety escort service on campus by calling (974-SAFE)

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s