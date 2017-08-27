USF police investigating robbery on Tampa campus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on the University of South Florida Tampa Campus on Saturday night.

USF police say the robbery by sudden snatching happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. near the Interdisciplinary Science Building.

The victim was not injured and was able to give investigators a description of the suspect.

He is described as a black male approximately 30 to 40 years old with a medium build. He has short hair and a goatee, and was wearing “washed out” jean shorts, a teal polo shirt and white shoes at the time.

Police say he left towards USF parking lot 8A.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USF Police Department at (813) 974-2628.

Meanwhile, police are asking students to remember these safety tips:

Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings

Notify police of anyone or anything that looks out of place

Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911

Use the USF SAFE Team safety escort service on campus by calling (974-SAFE)

