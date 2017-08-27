Tampa-St. Pete housing market in top 10 for future buyers

Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A new report says two Florida housing markets are in the top 10 for where future homebuyers are likely to make purchases.

The report released last week by real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions said that Tampa-St. Petersburg and the Jacksonville were two of the top 10 housing markets where future homebuyers are likely to move into during the third-quarter of this year.

The firm made its estimate using data in 122 metro areas from loan applications on residential real estate transactions.

Other markets in the top 10 were Colorado Springs, Colorado; Chicago; Washington; Reno, Nevada; Lexington, Kentucky; Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Charleston, South Carolina.

