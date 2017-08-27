Tampa Bay’s housing market in top 10 for future buyers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A new report says two Florida housing markets are in the top 10 for where future homebuyers are likely to make purchases.
The report released last week by real estate data firm Attom Data Solutions said that Tampa-St. Petersburg and the Jacksonville were two of the top 10 housing markets where future homebuyers are likely to move into during the third-quarter of this year.
The firm made its estimate using data in 122 metro areas from loan applications on residential real estate transactions.
Other markets in the top 10 were Colorado Springs, Colorado; Chicago; Washington; Reno, Nevada; Lexington, Kentucky; Kingsport-Bristol, Tennessee; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Charleston, South Carolina.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Dad arrested after girlfriend, child found dead in Bradenton apartment fire
- Severe storms and tornado leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County
- Cops: Man fatally stabs girlfriend’s lover, leaves body on Pasco road
- PHOTO: Nursing home flooded by Harvey evacuated after startling image goes viral
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- Woman says she was fired over her heavy periods
- VIDEO: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey