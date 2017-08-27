Tampa Bay area rescue teams called to Texas to help with Harvey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue teams from the Tampa Bay area are heading to the state of Texas to help with recovery efforts through areas flooded by Harvey.
The storm unloaded heavy rain across the state on Sunday, leaving many stranded in cars and homes underwater.
Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 3 (TF3), which consists of Tampa, Hillsborough and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has been deployed to assist with Swift Water Rescue Operations.
Two swift water rescue teams comprised of 18 members and seven logistical support members will leave Tampa for Pensacola on Sunday night before they head to the affected region.
They will stay in Texas until September 6.
