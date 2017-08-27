Storm damage and flooding reported in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County officials say a “suspected tornado” passed through the area Saturday night leaving numerous roads flooded and some buildings and cars damaged.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:20 p.m., the suspected tornado traveled through the Samoset area from the 2600 block of 1st Street to the 3000 block of 15th Street East. They say some structural damage can been seen. The Manatee County Eastside Fleet Maintenance has damage to rooftops of maintenance buildings and offices, as well as vehicles. Emergency crews are cleaning up the area and restoring power. No injuries have been reported.

Flooding is also an issue throughout the county. Some of the communities affected include Palm Aire, Tara, Rosedale Country Club, River Club, and Braden Woods.

Deputies say the following intersections are flooded and motorists should stay avoid these roads:

Creekwood Blvd/ SR 70 E

Lockwood Ridge Rd / Honore Ave.

Tara Blvd / Linger Lodge Rd.

Sr 64 E. / Morgan Johnson Rd.

Whitfield Ave/N Tamiami Trl

Whitfield Ave/US 301