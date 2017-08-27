Severe storms and ‘suspected tornado’ leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe weather hit Manatee County Saturday night, leaving behind significant flooding and damage to buildings and cars.
Deputies say a “suspected tornado” passed through the Samoset area from 1st Street to 15th Street East around 9:20 p.m., damaging several trees and structures.
The storms also hit county maintenance buildings and offices, damaging rooftops and vehicles.
No injuries have been reported.
Emergency crews are working to restore power and clean up the affected areas.
According to Storm Team 8 meteorologists, the severe weather brought record rainfall. A flood advisory was in place in Manatee and Sarasota Counties until 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
On Saturday night, deputies said these areas should be avoided due to flooding:
- Creekwood Boulevard at SR-70 East
- Lockwood Ridge Road at Honore Avenue
- Tara Boulevard at Linger Lodge Road
- SR-64 East at Morgan Johnson Road
- Whitfield Avenue at North Tamiami Trail
- Whitfield Avenue at US-301
