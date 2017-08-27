Severe storms and ‘suspected tornado’ leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County

By Published: Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe weather hit Manatee County Saturday night, leaving behind significant flooding and damage to buildings and cars.

Deputies say a “suspected tornado” passed through the Samoset area from 1st Street to 15th Street East around 9:20 p.m., damaging several trees and structures.

The storms also hit county maintenance buildings and offices, damaging rooftops and vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are working to restore power and clean up the affected areas.

According to Storm Team 8 meteorologists, the severe weather brought record rainfall. A flood advisory was in place in Manatee and Sarasota Counties until 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

On Saturday night, deputies said these areas should be avoided due to flooding:

  • Creekwood Boulevard at SR-70 East
  • Lockwood Ridge Road at Honore Avenue
  • Tara Boulevard at Linger Lodge Road
  • SR-64 East at Morgan Johnson Road
  • Whitfield Avenue at North Tamiami Trail
  • Whitfield Avenue at US-301

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s