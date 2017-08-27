Severe storms and ‘suspected tornado’ leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Severe weather hit Manatee County Saturday night, leaving behind significant flooding and damage to buildings and cars.

Deputies say a “suspected tornado” passed through the Samoset area from 1st Street to 15th Street East around 9:20 p.m., damaging several trees and structures.

The storms also hit county maintenance buildings and offices, damaging rooftops and vehicles.

No injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are working to restore power and clean up the affected areas.

According to Storm Team 8 meteorologists, the severe weather brought record rainfall. A flood advisory was in place in Manatee and Sarasota Counties until 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Water still covers the roadway this morning on 5th street court east in Bradenton. Yesterday this area saw record rain. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/VCaDlJHjQE — Amanda Ciavarri (@WFLAAmanda) August 27, 2017

On Saturday night, deputies said these areas should be avoided due to flooding:

Creekwood Boulevard at SR-70 East

Lockwood Ridge Road at Honore Avenue

Tara Boulevard at Linger Lodge Road

SR-64 East at Morgan Johnson Road

Whitfield Avenue at North Tamiami Trail

Whitfield Avenue at US-301

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES