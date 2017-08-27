Sen. Rubio talks to News Channel 8 about working with President Trump

TAMPA (WFLA) — Senator Marco Rubio has a front seat to see what it’s like to work with President Donald Trump on a regular basis, all while pushing his party’s political agenda forward in Washington.

He says when it comes to working with President Trump, Republicans have had a positive impact like Cuba, Venezuela and the child tax credit increase.

“If he does something that’s right, we’re going to support it and if he does something wrong we’re going to try to stop it and criticize it,” Rubio said.

The senator also weighed in on Obamacare and told us what he feels is the biggest threat to our country right now.

