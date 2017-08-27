PHOTO: Nursing home flooded by Harvey evacuated after startling image goes viral

DICKINSON, TX (WFLA) – A startling image of senior citizens sitting in waist-deep water amid catastrophic flooding in Texas was shared to social media in a plea that went viral.
At least seven residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas can be seen covered in blankets, sitting on sopping wet furniture.
-
RELATED: Water ‘is swallowing us up’ as Catastrophic floods hit Houston
-
RELATED: Hawk takes shelter in taxi during Hurricane Harvey (VIDEO)
The woman who owned the nursing home took the photo and her son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh posted it on Facebook and pleaded for emergency help.
The post quickly went viral and the National Guard was notified.
By the early afternoon, McIntosh said the residents had been safely evacuated.
-
RELATED: Dog stocks up on food to prepare for Harvey (PHOTO)
-
Good Samaritans rescue woman, dogs from Harvey flooding (VIDEO)
NBC News reports they were taken to higher ground via helicopter and the Coast Guard.
Harvey unloaded devastating floods into the nation’s fourth-largest city on Sunday. Average rainfall totals will end up around 40 inches (1 meter) for Houston, weather service meteorologist Patrick Burke said.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies search for homicide suspect after driver finds body in Pasco County road
- Pinellas Co. School Resource Deputy fired for improper conduct with child with autism
- Florida doctor sentenced for sexually assaulting teen during exam
- NRA’s video message to ‘elites’: ‘We’re coming for you’
- Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 25-27
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES