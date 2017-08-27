Pham’s homer in ninth gives St. Louis win over Tampa Bay

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.
It was Pham’s first career walk-off homer and the fourth this season for the Cardinals.
Matt Carpenter beat out an infield single before Pham hit a 2-2 pitch off Brad Boxberger (3-4) for his 17th homer of the season.
The Cardinals tied it at 4 in the eighth with two runs off Tampa Bay’s bullpen. Yadier Molina’s two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth off Tommy Hunter scored Pham, and singles by Jeff Gyorko and Stephen Piscotty loaded the bases. Boxberger relieved Hunter and gave up an RBI single to Kolten Wong.
Tyler Lyons (2-0) pitched the ninth to earn the win.
