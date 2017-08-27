Pham’s homer in ninth gives St. Louis win over Tampa Bay

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays’ Corey Dickerson, left, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

It was Pham’s first career walk-off homer and the fourth this season for the Cardinals.

Matt Carpenter beat out an infield single before Pham hit a 2-2 pitch off Brad Boxberger (3-4) for his 17th homer of the season.

The Cardinals tied it at 4 in the eighth with two runs off Tampa Bay’s bullpen. Yadier Molina’s two-out, run-scoring single in the eighth off Tommy Hunter scored Pham, and singles by Jeff Gyorko and Stephen Piscotty loaded the bases. Boxberger relieved Hunter and gave up an RBI single to Kolten Wong.

Tyler Lyons (2-0) pitched the ninth to earn the win.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s