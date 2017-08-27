Navy recovers bodies of missing sailors from USS John McCain

(WFLA) – The U.S. Navy has recovered the bodies of all 10 sailors who died aboard USS John S. McCain.

The fallen sailors were identified as the following:

Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The McCain was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel in the waters off Singapore on August 21st.

The men went missing after the destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore. The tanker tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, the Associated Press reported.

No further details area available at this time.

Navy recovers bodies of missing sailors from the USS John McCain View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this undated photo released by the U.S. Navy shows Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith from Cherry Hill, N.J. Smith, 22, was stationed aboard USS John S. McCain when it collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. His body was recovered on Aug. 24. (U.S. Navy via AP) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon. (Doyon family/ U.S. Navy via AP) John Hoagland. (Cynthia Kimball via AP) Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley. (Findley Family/U.S. Navy via AP)

