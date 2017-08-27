Navy recovers bodies of missing sailors from USS John McCain

(WFLA) – The U.S. Navy has recovered the bodies of all 10 sailors who died aboard USS John S. McCain.
The fallen sailors were identified as the following:
- Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri
- Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas
- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland
- Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio
- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland
- Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York
- Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut
- Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas
- Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois
- Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
- The McCain was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel in the waters off Singapore on August 21st.
The men went missing after the destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore. The tanker tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, the Associated Press reported.
No further details area available at this time.
