Navy recovers bodies of missing sailors from USS John McCain

(WFLA)  – The U.S. Navy has recovered the bodies of all 10 sailors who died aboard USS John S. McCain.

The fallen sailors were identified as the following:

  • Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri
  • Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas
  • Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland
  • Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio
  • Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland
  • Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York
  • Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut
  • Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas
  • Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois
  • Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
  • The McCain was involved in a collision with a merchant vessel in the waters off Singapore on August 21st.

The men went missing after the destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore. The tanker tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, the Associated Press reported.

No further details area available at this time.

