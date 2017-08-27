Morrison’s 10th-inning homer leads Rays past Cardinals 3-2

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays' Logan Morrison (7) is congratulated by teammate Kevin Kiermaier after hitting a solo home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in St. Louis. It was the second home run of the game for Morrison. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Logan Morrison hit his second homer of the game in the 10th inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Sunday.

Morrison drove a 97-mph fastball from Sam Tuivailala into the right-center field bleachers with one out in the 10th inning for 31st homer this season, a career high.

Sergio Romo (3-1) threw a scoreless ninth, and Alex Colome worked a scoreless 10th for his major league-leading 39th save in 44 chances.

All five runs in the game were scored on solo homers. The win was the Rays’ third in four games and fifth in seven as they attempt to chase down a wild-card spot.

Tampa Bay improved to 8-5 in extra innings. Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer allowed one run and five hits over seven innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one.

Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking three.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s