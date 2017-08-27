Heavy flooding in Sarasota closes South Lido Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota has been hit with flooding following heavy rainfall in the area.

The Sarasota Police Department says there is heavy flooding along the John Ringling Causeway towards St. Armands and Lido. Some side roads have as much as two feet of standing water, according to police.

Officers are currently working with Public Work Crews to alert drivers, and are asking drivers to avoid all flooded roads.

South Lido Park has been closed due to the water.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists say rainfall records were shattered on Saturday when more than 8 inches of rain fell at the Sarasota-Bradenton Airport.

Manatee County is also dealing with flooding and damage.

