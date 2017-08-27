Headlines: Severe weather in Tampa Bay; Woman and baby found dead in fire; Catastrophic floods hit Texas

TODAY’S WEATHER
Storm Team 8 is tracking scattered downpours and storms. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Severe storms and tornado leave behind flooding, damage in Manatee County
- Woman and child found dead in Bradenton apartment fire
- Heavy flooding in Sarasota closes South Lido Park
- Rescue attempts mount as Harvey pours it on
- Deputies search for suspect who stole $2K worth of baby formula
- USF police investigating robbery on Tampa campus
TODAY’S SPORTS HEADLINES
- Bucs fall 13-9 at home to Browns
- Pham’s homer in ninth gives St. Louis win over Tampa Bay
- Mayweather dominates McGregor in late rounds to go 50-0
- No. 19 S. Florida beats San Jose St. 42-22 after slow start
