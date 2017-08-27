Florida House candidate weighs in on Hillsborough County special election

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The unexpected resignation of State Representative Dan Raulerson of Plant City due to medical reasons has opened up a fast-tracked special election in Hillsborough County.

One of the candidates hoping to fill the vacant spot is Yvonne Fry.

Fry sat down with News Channel 8 this weekend to tell us why she’s running and to lay out her campaign vision. See the full interview in the video above.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES