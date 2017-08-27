Deputies search for suspect who stole $2K worth of baby formula

VALRICO, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a man who they say went into a Valrico Walmart and stole more than 100 cans of baby formula.

Suspect (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect went to the Walmart on Bloomingdale Avenue. Deputies say he walked out with about 119 cans of Enfamil baby formula worth a total of about $2,076. He is also accused of stealing men’s clothing.

Investigators say the suspect was driving what appeared to be a white GMC work van with writing on the side frame and side doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

Suspect’s vehicle (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

