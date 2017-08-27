Congressman Crist reflects on recent trip to Israel

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist sat down with News Channel 8 to discuss his recent trip to the Middle East.

Crist and a house delegation made their educational trip to Lebanon and Israel earlier this month, visitng the people, learning the history and wondering if peace could eventually become a reality in the region.

It’s Crist’s third visit to the Holy Land and perhaps his most educational, he says. He visited the Golan Heights, the border between Syria and Lebanon and learned about the many military challenges the country faces.

He says it’s important the U.S. remain a vigilant and loyal ally of the state of Israel and claims Israel’s relationship with the United States is especially important to Floridians, considering Florida’s large Jewish population and the economy.

He said he hopes the Trump administration can focus on the Middle East and bring about a peaceful solution.

