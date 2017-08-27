83-year-old pedestrian struck by van in St. Pete

Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An 83-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a van at a crosswalk in St. Petersburg Saturday morning, police said.

The incident happened where 4th Street South meets Interstate 175 at 9:25 a.m.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Stevan Todorcevic was driving a 2007 Hyundai Entourage northbound on 4th Street South and hit James Prior when he made a westbound turn onto the interstate.  Prior was walking in the crosswalk when he was struck.

Police said Prior sustained possible life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment.

Todorcevic remained at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

