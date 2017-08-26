Tractor-trailer hangs off Howard Frankland Bridge, NB lane closed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol and Tampa police have responded to a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

We’ve learned a tractor-trailer is hanging off of the bridge and one northbound lane toward Tampa is shut down and will be closed for at least two hours.

The agencies are advising drivers to seek alternate routes.

No further details are available at this time.

