PHOTO: Dog stocks up on food to prepare for Harvey

SINTON, TX (WFLA) – A dog in Sinton, Texas put emergency plans in motion after Harvey arrived on Friday.

Facebook user Tiele Dockens snapped a photo of the pooch walking around, carrying an entire bag of food in his mouth. She shared it on social media with #refugee in the caption.

She said the dog, later identified as Otis, wasn’t a stray, he just got out on the street.

Otis is one of many who stocked up on food and supplies when the storm moved in.

The Austin American-Statesman reports H-E-B-, the most dominant grocer in Central Texas has sent loads of water to food banks in South Texas and assembled mobile kitchens, pharmacies and other response teams. The company closed nearly 45 stores statewide in response to Harvey, but none in Central Texas. Walmart closed 21 stores in response.

The newspaper reports there is one confirmed death from Harvey in the coastal city of Rockport, and at least 12 to 14 people were injured in the storm.

