National Dog Day: Top dog names in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — Saturday is National Dog Day and in honor of our four-legged friends, neighborhood social network Nextdoor has ranked the top dog names in Tampa.

Bella was not only the top dog name in Tampa, but the most popular name nationwide for dogs.

Here are Tampa’s top 10 dog names:

  1. Bella
  2. Bailey
  3. Lucy
  4. Max
  5. Buddy
  6. Daisy
  7. Molly
  8. Maggie
  9. Charlie
  10. Sadie

Nextdoor also breaks down the most popular names by breed. Bella is the most common name for beagles, chihuahuas, golden retrievers, Shih Tzus and Yorkshire terriers.

If you want to check how popular your dog’s name is throughout the United States, and see what the top breeds are for your dog’s name, you can check out Nextdoor’s interactive dog name map.

