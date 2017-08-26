Motorcyclist in critical condition after St. Pete crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a car in St. Petersburg overnight, police said.

The incident happened near the intersection of 45th Street and Central Avenue.

At approximately 12:41 a.m. on Saturday, a black Volkswagen Jetta being driven by Cailynn Madsen approached the intersection, stopped at a stop sign and made a left turn onto Central Avenue, driving into the path of a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

His Yamaha struck the rear driver’s side of Madsen’s vehicle and he was thrown from the bike. He landed on the roadway and sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he remains in critical condition. He has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Madsen was also taken to Bayfront to treat minor injuries. Her passenger, Khristian Sweeney, 26, was treated at the scene and released, according to the report.

Police said both drivers showed signs of impairment by alcohol. Criminal charges are pending the lab results of blood tests.

No further details were released.

