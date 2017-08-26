Hurricane Harvey expected to increase gas prices in Florida

TAMPA (WFLA) — Drivers in Florida may be feeling the wrath of Hurrican Harvey at the gas pumps.

According to AAA, nearly half of U.S. refineries are on the Gulf Coast, and a third of them are in Hurricane Harvey’s path.

If refineries are destroyed or forced to shut, gas production will be impacted.

In the Gulf of Mexico, oil and natural gas operators have begun evacuating workers from offshore platforms. According to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, nearly 10 percent of oil production and 15 percent of natural gas output in the gulf has been shut down.

On Friday, the national average for gas was about $2.36 a gallon, according to analysts. Across Florida, the prices are all around that number – but could change quickly over the weekend. Experts say there’s really no telling how much gas prices will go up, and that is could take weeks for them to go back down.

