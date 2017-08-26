Headlines: Tracking Hurricane Harvey; Search for Pasco homicide suspect; National Dog Day

TODAY’S WEATHER
Lingering showers are expected to continue through the night. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Damaging Hurricane Harvey settles in over southeast Texas, weakens to Category 1
- Hurricane Harvey expected to increase gas prices in Florida
- Deputies search for homicide suspect after driver finds body in Pasco County road
- Coast Guard rescues missing diver from North Port found clinging to buoy
- Deputies: Man arrested for murder after tying up and robbing Clearwater man
- Suspect in Ybor City attack disputes victim’s story
- Transgender troops call ban step backward for civil rights
- Trump pardons ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio over federal conviction
- National security aide Sebastian Gorka leaves White House
DON’T MISS IT