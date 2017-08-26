Good Samaritans rescue woman, dogs from Harvey flooding

ROCKPORT, T.X. (WFLA) – Three Good Samaritans in Rockport, Texas rescued a woman and her dogs from a pick-up truck that was stuck in flood waters stemming from Hurricane Harvey, KXAS reports.

The men can be seen on video treading through the shallow flood waters of a parking lot to the truck, which was trapped in thigh-high water. The truck was parked near a shelter that was damaged in the storm and had been evacuated.

One man approaches the woman and escorts her through the torrential rain as she holds onto her belongings.

The other two men can be seen carrying the rest of her belongings and two medium-sized dogs.

The Austin Statesman is reporting one fatality from Harvey.

Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills, Jr. said one person has died in Rockport and 12 to 14 people suffered minor injuries during the storm.

The city is one of three communities that have lost several public buildings including a library, two practice gyms at the high school and an auditorium.

