Florida doctor sentenced for sexually assaulting teen during exam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida doctor has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager during a medical procedure.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that 62-year-old Jerry Ciocon of Weston was sentenced Friday. He had been convicted in June.

The victim, then 19, had called Ciocon to her family’s home three years ago to remove a vaginal cyst.

He was a friend who had treated her family. Her grandmother and sister were home.

She said they went into her room for the procedure, but after she removed her clothes Ciocon began performing oral sex on her.

She immediately told him to stop. He later apologized during a recorded phone call.

The courtroom was packed with Ciocon supporters asking Judge Dennis Bailey for leniency.

