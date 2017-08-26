Deputies: Man arrested for murder after tying up and robbing Clearwater man

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man is facing a murder charge after deputies say he tied up and robbed another man earlier this month.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old Robert Miller on Friday for the death of 61-year-old Chris Weimer.

Deputies say Weimer bought crack cocaine from Miller on Saturday, August 12. The two did not know each other.

According to investigators, Weimer invited Miller back to his home, and the two stopped at a convenience store to buy beer before going back to Weimer’s apartment on Persian Drive in Clearwater.

Deputies say Miller got angry when Weimer made sexual advances towards him at the apartment, and hit Weimer in the head with his fist.

Miller then tied Weimer’s hands behind his back and put a gag around his mouth before stealing his car keys, credit cards and other belongings, according to deputies. They say Weimer was left bound, but conscious and alive in his apartment.

Over the next several days, investigators say Miller used Weimer’s credit cards to make purchases at various businesses, then pawned the items in Pinellas County.

On August 17, deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were called to Weimer’s apartment for a deceased person, and say they found the decomposed body of Weimer. He was found with his hands tied behind his back and a piece of cloth on his mouth, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Weimer died from being tied up and left on the apartment floor.

During an interview with detectives at the Pinellas County Jail on Friday, Miller admitted to robbing Weimer and leaving him bound inside his apartment. He was charged with one count of first-degree felony murder.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES