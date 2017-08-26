Deputies investigating homicide after driver finds body in Pasco County road

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Pasco County are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a road early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a driver who discovered a body in the roadway on Embassy Boulevard.

The deputy performed CPR until fire rescue crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators initially thought this could be a hit-and-run case, but say trauma to the victim’s upper body now lead them to believe it is a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES