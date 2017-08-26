Deputies investigating homicide after driver finds body in Pasco County road

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives in Pasco County are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a road early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was flagged down by a driver who discovered a body in the roadway on Embassy Boulevard.

The deputy performed CPR until fire rescue crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators initially thought this could be a hit-and-run case, but say trauma to the victim’s upper body now lead them to believe it is a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s