‘Code Vet’ program helps local veterans clean up their homes

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new county program is honoring veterans for their sacrifices by addressing some of the challenges they face.

Multiple government agencies, non-profit organizations, and businesses have teamed up with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement for Operation Code Vet, a program that helps local veterans with physical or financial hardships bring their properties into compliance with local regulations, so they won’t have to pay for fines or citations.

The program brings volunteers together to help veterans when their homes are in disrepair and they’re unable to address anything from a leaky roof, yard work, trash removal or swimming pool repairs.

“It’s a great thing the community is willing to help the veterans,” Thomas Winton, a veteran himself, told News Channel 8. “I didn’t realize this program existed until Code Enforcement mentioned it to me.”

The program was created after Christine Zien-McCombs, a Code Enforcement employee, noticed a lot of veterans like Todd had trouble keeping their properties in shape.

“So now every veteran we have that we come into contact with in Hillsborough County with code violations, if it’s a hardship, we’re helping them,” Zien-McCombs said.

If you would like to help out too, you should visit the program’s website by clicking here.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s