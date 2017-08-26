‘Code Vet’ program helps local veterans clean up their homes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new county program is honoring veterans for their sacrifices by addressing some of the challenges they face.

Multiple government agencies, non-profit organizations, and businesses have teamed up with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement for Operation Code Vet, a program that helps local veterans with physical or financial hardships bring their properties into compliance with local regulations, so they won’t have to pay for fines or citations.

The program brings volunteers together to help veterans when their homes are in disrepair and they’re unable to address anything from a leaky roof, yard work, trash removal or swimming pool repairs.

“It’s a great thing the community is willing to help the veterans,” Thomas Winton, a veteran himself, told News Channel 8. “I didn’t realize this program existed until Code Enforcement mentioned it to me.”

The program was created after Christine Zien-McCombs, a Code Enforcement employee, noticed a lot of veterans like Todd had trouble keeping their properties in shape.

“So now every veteran we have that we come into contact with in Hillsborough County with code violations, if it’s a hardship, we’re helping them,” Zien-McCombs said.

If you would like to help out too, you should visit the program’s website by clicking here.

