Coast Guard rescues missing diver from North Port found clinging to buoy

By Published:
A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Cortez, Florida, pull a diver, Patrick L. Morgan, out of the water 10 miles west of Blackburn Bay, Florida, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The Coast Guard boatcrew found Morgan clinging to a buoy after he was reported missing by a friend on Morgan's dive boat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

BLACKBURN BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver from North Port was rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday about 10 miles west of Blackburn Bay.

The Coast Guard took a call just after 2 p.m. from a man on an 18-foot boat who said his friend, 47-year-old Patrick Morgan, went diving off the boat and hadn’t resurfaced.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater and a 45-foot boat from Station Cortez responded to the scene to launch a search. A Sarasota County Fire Rescue crew also responded to help bring Morgan’s friend to shore.

Around 3:48 p.m., the boat crew found Morgan clinging to a buoy about two miles away from his friend’s boat. Morgan was rescued from the water and taken back to his friend’s boat where he was then escorted to Big Sarasota Pass.

Morgan was not injured.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s