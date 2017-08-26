Coast Guard rescues missing diver from North Port found clinging to buoy

BLACKBURN BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver from North Port was rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday about 10 miles west of Blackburn Bay.

The Coast Guard took a call just after 2 p.m. from a man on an 18-foot boat who said his friend, 47-year-old Patrick Morgan, went diving off the boat and hadn’t resurfaced.

A helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater and a 45-foot boat from Station Cortez responded to the scene to launch a search. A Sarasota County Fire Rescue crew also responded to help bring Morgan’s friend to shore.

Around 3:48 p.m., the boat crew found Morgan clinging to a buoy about two miles away from his friend’s boat. Morgan was rescued from the water and taken back to his friend’s boat where he was then escorted to Big Sarasota Pass.

Morgan was not injured.

