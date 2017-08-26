Coast Guard rescues missing diver from North Port found clinging to buoy

BLACKBURN BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing diver from North Port was rescued by the Coast Guard on Friday about 10 miles west of Blackburn Bay.
The Coast Guard took a call just after 2 p.m. from a man on an 18-foot boat who said his friend, 47-year-old Patrick Morgan, went diving off the boat and hadn’t resurfaced.
A helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater and a 45-foot boat from Station Cortez responded to the scene to launch a search. A Sarasota County Fire Rescue crew also responded to help bring Morgan’s friend to shore.
Around 3:48 p.m., the boat crew found Morgan clinging to a buoy about two miles away from his friend’s boat. Morgan was rescued from the water and taken back to his friend’s boat where he was then escorted to Big Sarasota Pass.
Morgan was not injured.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Pinellas Co. School Resource Deputy fired for improper conduct with child with autism
- Tampa man accused of breaking 4-week-old girl’s legs
- 2 men arrested for robbery, savage assault on Ybor City restaurant worker
- Hillsborough Co. Confederate monument cost high due to 20 pieces involved
- 2-year-old dies after getting neck stuck in car window
- Moms across Sarasota report creepy trend of strange shoppers showing interest in children
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | August 25-27