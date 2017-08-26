Browns players stand arm-to-arm during anthem before Bucs game

By Published:
Cleveland Browns players lock arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – About 30 Cleveland Browns players stood arm-to-arm in a line during the national anthem before Saturday night’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The long line of players stood together just in front of the Browns bench, behind the rest of the players and coaches standing closer to the field.

All players on both teams were standing during the anthem Saturday night.

This came five days after a home preseason game against the New York Giants when more than a dozen Browns players formed a circle on the team’s sideline Monday night and prayed in silent protest during the national anthem.

That protest was the largest so far in a social-consciousness movement started last season by quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who became a polarizing figure for kneeling during the anthem and is currently out of the NFL.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s