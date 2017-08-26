Authorities investigate inmate death in Polk County jail

By Published:
Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are trying to figure out how a Polk County Jail inmate died on Saturday.

Michael Neupert, 55, was found unresponsive his cell early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jail staff and emergency crews tried to administer CPR, but Neupert could not be revived.

He was taken to Bartow Regional Medical Center, but he did not regain consciousness and was declared dead at 3:24 a.m.

Neupert had been in jail for failure to register as a sex offender. The jail’s medical staff was aware of his history of medical issues, including diabetes, hypertension, COPD, and a recent cerebral vascular Ischemia (insufficient blood flow). Earlier this month, he was admitted to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center due to his declining health. He was released 12 days later and transported back to jail and housed in an infirmary. Detectives said a nurse had checked on him ten minutes before he was found unresponsive.

Law enforcement officials have opened four separate mandated, independent investigations into Neupert’s death, which is standard PCSO policy for when an inmate dies.

An autopsy to determine his cause of death was tentatively scheduled for Monday, August 28.

Neupert had served multiple stints in the Florida Department of Corrections prison and the Polk County Jail. His previous charges include 31 counts of possession of child pornography, violation of probation, failure to register as a sex offender, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

No further details regarding his death are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s