WATCH: Thief steals little girl’s bike in Haines City

By Published:
Police are searching for a heartless thief who stole a little girl’s bicycle from her front porch in Haines City.

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a heartless thief who stole a little girl’s bicycle from her front porch in Haines City.

Surveillance cameras captured the bold thief walk right up to the front porch of the home on Oak Avenue East. The unidentified man grabbed the bike and rode it away.

“The video is pretty clear. He walks up to the house, he starts looking around, and apparently he’s tired of walking, so he steals a little girl’s bike,” Haines City Deputy Chief Jim Elensky told WFLA.

We were playing with the bikes and catching lizards. It got late so we got to go in the house and my dad put the bike next to the door,” 9-year old Regina Mendoza said.

The next day she was heartbroken to find out her bike was stolen.

Regina wonders why the man would take it. “it’s just a little bike,” she said.

But the little bike meant a lot to the fourth grader, who used it every day.

“It’s very frustrating. Everybody is working hard for their money. Although that may be a $120 bike, that’s a lot of money to some people. Families work hard to support their children,” Deputy Chief Elensky said.

“It’s bad and you’re getting someone else’s stuff when it’s not yours,” Regina said.

The bicycle is described as a pink, white, and gray in color mountain style bicycle.

Anyone with information should call the Haines City Police Department at (863) 421-3636.

Follow Melissa Marino on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s