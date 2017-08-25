WATCH: Thief steals little girl’s bike in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a heartless thief who stole a little girl’s bicycle from her front porch in Haines City.

Surveillance cameras captured the bold thief walk right up to the front porch of the home on Oak Avenue East. The unidentified man grabbed the bike and rode it away.

“The video is pretty clear. He walks up to the house, he starts looking around, and apparently he’s tired of walking, so he steals a little girl’s bike,” Haines City Deputy Chief Jim Elensky told WFLA.

We were playing with the bikes and catching lizards. It got late so we got to go in the house and my dad put the bike next to the door,” 9-year old Regina Mendoza said.

The next day she was heartbroken to find out her bike was stolen.

Regina wonders why the man would take it. “it’s just a little bike,” she said.

But the little bike meant a lot to the fourth grader, who used it every day.

“It’s very frustrating. Everybody is working hard for their money. Although that may be a $120 bike, that’s a lot of money to some people. Families work hard to support their children,” Deputy Chief Elensky said.

“It’s bad and you’re getting someone else’s stuff when it’s not yours,” Regina said.

The bicycle is described as a pink, white, and gray in color mountain style bicycle.

Anyone with information should call the Haines City Police Department at (863) 421-3636.

