WATCH: Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding video restored

LONDON, England (WFLA) – The 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death has royal watchers remembering all aspects of her life.

It was the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles that captivated the world on July 29, 1981.

Now, 36 years later, The Associated Press restored original footage from the the wedding and is releasing it in 4K on YouTube.

The 25 minutes of footage comes from the archive of British Movietone, which the AP acquired in 2016, NBC reported.

British Movietone was the only company to film the wedding on high-quality 35 mm film, making it possible to restore it to a higher quality.

“By transferring it at 4K for the first time, you transfer it in a far larger resolution, which then allows you to see far more detail within the film that you wouldn’t have been able to see before, so we can pick people out in the crowd who have got funny T-shirts on and things like that you wouldn’t have seen before,” said Jo Griffin, Chief Operating Officer at R3store Studios

Of course, the marriage to Charles ended in divorce in 1996. A year later, she died in a high-speed crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

