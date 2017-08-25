DISTURBING PHOTOS: More than a dozen animals living in deplorable removed from Brooksville home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a dozen animals were removed from a home in Brooksville after they were found living in deplorable conditions, deputies said.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a number of animals living in poor conditions at a property on the 5200 block of Oney Drive.
Deputies came to the home and saw seven horses, six dogs, several cats, two squirrels and four exotic birds, all of which were malnourished and in poor health.
The sheriff’s office released several photos of the discovery. WARNING, they may be disturbing to some.
Animals found living in deplorable conditions
Animals found living in deplorable conditions x
Latest Galleries
-
Bucs unveil upgrades to stadium
-
Dogs killed in Pasco Co. blast
-
Local shelters match pets with forever homes
-
Dogs found in ‘horrific’ conditions
-
Vigils held in Tampa after violence in Virginia
-
Vigils held in Tampa after violence in Virginia
-
Community mourns 3 dead in Virginia rally violence
-
Vigils held across Tampa Bay after violence in Charlottesville
-
Vigils held across Tampa Bay after violence in Charlottesville
-
White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
With the help of Livestock Officer Deputy J. Adkins, all of the animals were immediately impounded and sent to Hernando County Animal Services to be evaluated by a veterinarian, deputies said.
It’s unclear if any charges have been filed against their owner, Debora Meinhardt, 51.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing with citations pending, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified about the squirrels that were impounded.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Better Call Behnken: Kids may be forced to find new schools if Hillsborough charter school doesn’t open by Friday
- Texas prepares as Harvey strengthens to a category 2 storm
- How early is too early to mow your lawn on the weekend?
- Puppy found stuffed inside backpack, left in bed of random truck in Tampa
- Largo Police: Hudson man traveled to have sex, rape young girl
>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES