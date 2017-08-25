DISTURBING PHOTOS: More than a dozen animals living in deplorable removed from Brooksville home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a dozen animals were removed from a home in Brooksville after they were found living in deplorable conditions, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a number of animals living in poor conditions at a property on the 5200 block of Oney Drive.

Deputies came to the home and saw seven horses, six dogs, several cats, two squirrels and four exotic birds, all of which were malnourished and in poor health.

The sheriff’s office released several photos of the discovery. WARNING, they may be disturbing to some.

With the help of Livestock Officer Deputy J. Adkins, all of the animals were immediately impounded and sent to Hernando County Animal Services to be evaluated by a veterinarian, deputies said.

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed against their owner, Debora Meinhardt, 51.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with citations pending, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified about the squirrels that were impounded.

