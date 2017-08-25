Suspect in Ybor City attack disputes victim’s story

Javarez Thomas is out on bond, facing felony battery and robbery charges

News Channel 8 Reporter Chip Osowski By Published:
Javarez Thomas

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)  – When the Tampa Police Department released video of an attack behind the Stone Soup Company in Ybor City, Javarez Thomas immediately recognized the man pictured in the beating. It was him.

Javarez Thomas spoke with News Channel 8.

Tampa Police received numerous tips pointing the finger at Thomas and obtained a warrant for his arrest this week. On Friday morning, he turned himself into authorities.

The attack happened on August 13th behind the restaurant. A camera behind the establishment captured the incident. You see Thomas and two others approach Dustin Lee Lowe and then Thomas punches Lowe. The two other men then flip Lowe over and rifle through his pockets, stealing his belongings.

Javarez Thomas (left), Hector Rivera-Reyes (right). Photo courtesy of Tampa Police Department

But Thomas contends what isn’t pictured is what Lowe did prior to him throwing the punch. “Everything you see on that video ain’t the truth,” said Thomas from his front porch. “So, how about you tell the authorities to run the whole first video. ” Thomas says Lowe was the aggressor and he and the others with him were simply reacting.

Police are still sorting out what happened and who is telling the truth about what happened. Officers arrested a second man on Monday, Hector Rivera-Reyes. He was not pictured in the video, but detectives believe he was there and was a participant. They are still trying to locate the other two men involved.

The victim, Dustin Lowe. (Family handout)

“If you look at the video you can see that they are fairly thin gentlemen who turn him over, I think he’s unconscious at that point, and they go through his pockets,” said TPD spokesman Steve Hegarty. “We’re still looking for the two of them, yeah.”

Both Thomas and Rivera-Reyes are facing robbery and felony battery charges.

News Channel 8 reached out to Lowe’s father, who says his son is still recovering from his injuries. He finds it hard to believe the four men were defending themselves that night.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s