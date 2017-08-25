St. Pete thieves try to run over store clerk

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are trying to track down four people that walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store, distracted the two clerks and stole items.
At one point one of the suspects even threw a cookie at one clerk’s face. But that was only part of what happened. Police said when the clerk tried to get a license plate, they tried to run her over and all of it was caught on surveillance cameras.
“From what we can tell, we suspect that they are teenagers,” said Sandra Bentil, a public information officer with St. Petersburg Police.
To make matters worse, the clerks at the store told police they had seen these folks before. Police said the group had been in the store before and after the crime.
“Very very bold. We would love to get these folks off the street,” Bentil said.
