Police locate missing 10-year-old St. Pete girl with special needs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department said a previously missing 10-year-old with special needs was found safe at a recreation center and is headed back to be reunited with her family. No further details were released.
