Sarasota Sheriff’s Office addresses human trafficking concerns after social media posts surface

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents are concerned about posts on social media talking about someone approaching families and children in public places.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it has heard about these reports, but determined that there has been no illegal activity.

Social media reports indicated it was linked to human trafficking or abductions.

“It is important to fully understand the magnitude of such crimes and rest assured that law enforcement officials investigating crimes of that caliber would be urgently notifying the public of such,” the sheriff’s office released in a statement.

It reminds the public to stay vigilant and report anything you see.

