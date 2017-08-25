Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: August 14 to August 19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed six Tampa Bay area eateries from August 14, 2017 to August 19, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

IL Forno Restaurant & Pizzeria at 3615 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland

August 15, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 12 violations

There was a buildup of grease, dust and debris on the hood filters.

The in-use tongs were stored on equipment door handles in between uses.

The wall in the dishwashing area was soiled with an accumulation of black debris.

Water was leaking from a pipe in the hand wash-sink in the kitchen.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: approximately 7 found on the wall near a crack in the cove molding in the back kitchen area, 1 was on the wall next to the walk- in cooler and approximately 4 roaches were found on the wall in the dry storage area across from the reach-in freezer.

August 16, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations

CiCis Pizza 811 at 1850 Posner Blvd. in Davenport

August 15, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 13 violations

A case of cooked chicken wings was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Vents over the steamer were soiled with an accumulation of food debris, grease, dust and mold-like substance.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. This included 3 dead roaches inside a bucket of sanitizer solution.

The wall under the prep table in the cut area was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust.

Pre-made pizza was deemed potentially hazardous because no there was not a time marking and the time it was removed from temperature control couldn’t be determined.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. This included: approximately 8 on the wall in the kitchen and 2 on a case of pizza sauce.

August 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation

Community Café at 2444 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg

August 16, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 17 violations

The cutting board has cut marks too deep and is no longer cleanable.

An employee with no beard guard was engaging in food preparation.

The fan on top of the reach in cooler had an accumulation of dust and debris.

The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.

The wall behind the reach in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat cheesecake in reach in freezer.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 8 were observed on the floor under a reach in freezer on the cook line.

August 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations

Westshore Pizza at 1969 Drew St. in Clearwater

August 16, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 36 violations

The food-contact surfaces were not sanitized after cleaning and before use.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cut tomatoes 45°F, cut greens 46°F, shredded cheese 46°F and mushrooms 46°F.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 12 plus in the damaged wall of the walk-in cooler.

The reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with food debris.

There was a build-up of a mold-like substance in the reach-in pizza table.

The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris.

A wall was soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris and dust.

An employee with artificial nails and nail polish was working with dough without wearing intact gloves.

August 17, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 8 violations

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill 7524 at 8020 Citrus Park Dr. in Tampa

August 17, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 18 violations

A dead rodent was found in sticky trap under the soda boxes in dry storage area.

There was a build-up of soil and debris on the floor under the shelving.

Ceiling tiles were missing near the area were a rodent was found.

There was standing water on the floor under the dish machine.

The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.

The walls throughout the kitchen were soiled with an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust.

Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: pasta 47°F, cheese 47°F and soup 47°F.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 75+ droppings were found, too many to get a complete count, 3 confirmed soft in the dry storage room area, 75 + droppings outside on the open prep and 6 confirmed soft droppings outside next to the smoker.

August 18, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations

MUGS@ICOT at 13563 ICOT Blvd. in Clearwater

August 17, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 35 violations

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 1 by the unused reach in cooler, 1 behind the hand wash sink, approximately 16 on sticky trap on top of the CO2 bottles, 1 on the wall by the two compartment sink, 1 behind the bulletin board near prep table.

The floor areas by the second cook line, dish area and the ice machine were covered with standing water.

Fly sticky tape was hanging over food-contact equipment.

There was standing water in bottom of reach-in cooler.

The back door was left open during business hours letting vermin and environmental cross contamination to be present.

An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

A container of margarine had mold-like growth on it so a Stop Sale Order was issued.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: french fries 70°F, fish spread 46°F, Swiss cheese 46°F, potato salad 44°F, salsa 70°F, homemade blue cheese 78°F, sour cream 62°F, homemade blue cheese 52°F and milk 60°F.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. This included: raw beef over baked beans, raw beef over cooked green beans and raw chicken over tortillas.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 in a unused oven on the cook’s line, 1 under the steam table, 1 under the reach in cooler on the cook line, approximately 5 behind a cover on the wall behind the dish machine, 1 on the dish machine, approximately 4 on the wall under the dish machine, 12 under the equipment drain board dish area, 1 on a sticky trap in the ladies restroom, 1 in a soda bag in box cabinet, 1 in a dry storage cabinet and 1 on the wall at the hand wash sink.

Roach excrement and droppings were present on the wall under the shelf by the two-compartment sink.

A Stop Sale was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. A container of potato salad was sitting under dripping condensation in the reach in cooler.

The water treatment device on the ice machine has not been inspected or serviced since 1/12/15 according to manufacturer’s instructions.

August 18, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 15 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from August 14, to August 19, 2017.

Bread was stored in the reach-in cooler next to raw chicken wings in a puddle of chicken blood.

The slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.

In the dry storage area, a Fantastic bottle with the words “bug spray” written on it was stored on the shelf with food.

Cooked poultry did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds.

An employee used the bathroom and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment and utensils without washing their hands.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: cooked yuca 52°F, rice 72°F, chicken 53°F and steak 52°F.

The soda fountain had accumulated slime and debris behind the spouts.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in reach in freezer.

Food with mold-like growth was found, so a Stop Sale Order was issued.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: garlic in oil 75°F, bean sprouts 70°F and cut cabbage 65°F.

Raw pork was stored over ready-to-eat cooked food in the reach-in freezer.

The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.

Dead roaches were found on the premises. 2 roaches were found by the beer cooler and 1 behind the sushi cooler.

Clams, mussels and oysters cold were held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This includes: raw fish 44°F and raw shell eggs 52°F.

Roach excrement and droppings were present on the wall by the hand wash and on the wall behind the chemical lines in dish area.

Pork with mold-like growth was found, so a Stop Sale Order was issued.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: fried chicken 45°F, egg rolls 46°F, wonton 45°F, egg rolls 43°F, wontons 43°F and sauce 43°F.

Raw chicken was stored over cooked shrimp.