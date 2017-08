Real Food Real Kitchens is on Amazon right now.

Renee’s Pico de Gallo

*makes enough for 6-8 people

INGREDIENTS

5 small tomatoes

1 medium red onion

2-3 jalapeños (depending on how spicy you like it)

Half bunch of cilantro

2 limes

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS

Chop tomatoes, onion, jalapeños, and cilantro to desired consistency (we like it chunky).

Mix together in a bowl.

Squeeze 1 and 1/2 limes and add the juice to the bowl, stir well.

Add salt to taste.