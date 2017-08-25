Police: Mom fires gun found at mall to see if it was real

Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say a boy found a gun in a dressing room at an Atlanta mall and it fired when the mother pulled the trigger to see if it was real.

News outlets report the mother and son were inside a dressing room at the Adidas store in Lenox Square on Wednesday when the 10-year-old boy found what he thought was a toy gun under a bench.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown says the mother took the gun from the boy and pulled the trigger “to see if it was real.”

A single shot was fired.

Brown says there were no injuries.

There was minimal damage to the wall. No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.

