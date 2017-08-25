Pinellas Co. School Resource Deputy fired for improper conduct with child with autism

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was fired for improper conduct with a child with autism.
The incident involved an Osceola Middle School student in Seminole, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
No other information was immediately released.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Largo.
