Pinellas Co. School Resource Deputy fired for improper conduct with child with autism

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy was fired for improper conduct with a child with autism.

The incident involved an Osceola Middle School student in Seminole, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately released.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Largo.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES